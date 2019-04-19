Husted Seeing Progress In Cutting Down CSI Backlog

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says the agency in charge of reducing regulatory red tape for businesses is seeing progress in cutting down its own backlog of cases.

The Common Sense Initiative was created by former Gov. John Kasich. It was meant to screen any newly proposed rules from state departments and agencies.

By the end of the Kasich Administration, CSI had racked up a backlog of more than 1,200 proposed rules.

Husted is now overseeing CSI and says for most of its 8 years, the initiative ran effectively.

“But I think at the end of an administration maybe people throughout the entire process just didn’t give it the priority that it needed. So we have to reenergize that process to make sure it’s efficient,” says Husted, who adds that they’ll have results soon on the progress they’re making.

Husted says CSI has a lot of value as a way to improve the relationship between state government and its constituents, which he compares to good customer service.