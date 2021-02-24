Investigation Into Insurrection At U.S. Capitol Continues To Yield More Arrests, More Information

More than 200 people have been arrested in connection with the insurrection in Washington D.C., and ten of them are from Ohio. Here's a look at what’s being done to deal with the fallout and prevent it from happening again.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman sits on the congressional committee investigating the January 6th insurrection. He says it’s already clear there were problems with communication and a lack of training and gear for Capitol Police.

"We want to hold people accountable and we want to make sure, going forward, this can never happen again which is going to require some changes in both policy and I think some legislative changes," Portman says.

Portman says security will need to be structured differently in the Capitol, and communication improved between agencies that respond to problems. He says he expects to find out more in the coming days when FBI leaders appear in front of the committee.

