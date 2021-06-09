Jim Renacci Running For Governor Of Ohio

By 1 hour ago
  • Jim Renacci
    Jim Renacci
    Renacci For Governor

A high-profile Republican has announced his bid for governor, joining a primary against current governor Mike DeWine. Former U.S. Representative Jim Renacci, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, says he wants to take Ohio in a different direction.

In a campaign video announcing his gubernatorial run, Jim Renacci targets Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) and his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"DeWine was one of the first governors to shut everything down on you taking away your businesses and your lives. Now I'm asking to let me fight for you and your family as governor," says Renacci.

Renacci says as governor he would rebuild the economy, keep what he calls "wokeness" out of the classroom, and always fund the police.

Renacci, who's done business in real estate, auto dealerships, and nursing homes, served in Congress from 2011 to 2019.

He last ran for office in 2018 where he lost a U.S. Senate race to Democrat Sherrod Brown.

Renacci is vying to court Trump supporters in Ohio using the slogan "When Ohio Is First, America Is First." He joins a primary against DeWine and Joe Blystone, a businessman and farmer.

Tags: 
2022 Ohio Gubernatorial Race
jim renacci

