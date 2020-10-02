Judge Rules Against Preliminary Injunction In Yost's HB6 Civil Case

By 1 hour ago
  • Dave Yost
    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R-Ohio)
    Andy Chow

A Franklin County judge has ruled against Attorney General Dave Yost's (R-Ohio) request to stop FirstEnergy, former House Speaker Larry Householder, and others defendants accused in a bribery scheme from donating money to political campaigns.  

The preliminary injunction asked that FirstEnergy, Energy Harbor, Householder and others be banned from donating money to campaigns or lobbying for HB6, the nuclear bailout law at the heart of the racketeering case.

Franklin County Judge Christopher Brown ruled against the injunction. Yost says there's still a possibility of filing another injunction to stop the new charges set to appear on electric bills in January if HB6 is not repealed. 

"We still have that billion dollar money hose out there and we didn't file a preliminary injunction on that because the money isn't being collected yet and isn't being dispersed," says Yost.

Federal investigators say a $60 million bribery scheme helped HB6 become law.  

FirstEnergy has said Yost's civil case is without "legal merit."

Tags: 
HB6 - Energy Bill
Householder Corruption Case

Related Content

Lawmakers Pass Certain Deadline In HB6 Repeal Attempt

By Oct 1, 2020
Perry Nuclear Power Plant
Dan Konik

The Ohio House and Ohio Senate missed a notable date in the attempt to repeal House Bill 6, the sweeping energy bill at the heart of a corruption case. Now opponents of the law say it will be even harder to avoid new charges on everyone's electric bills from taking place.

Because it takes 90 days for a bill to go into effect, lawmakers needed to pass a repeal of HB6 by October 1 if they wanted to stop new subsidies created to bailout nuclear power plants and subsidize coal and solar.

Federal prosecutors say the bill was supported through a racketeering scheme.

Environmental Groups Say Columbus’ Issue 1 Is Part Of Larger Trend

By Sep 29, 2020
Andy Chow

A coalition of environmental advocates are uniting to support an issue that will appear on the ballot for Columbus voters. They say the clean energy initiative for the city of Columbus represents a larger trend across Ohio.

FirstEnergy Says Yost's Civil Case Does Not Have 'Legal Merit'

By Sep 24, 2020
Andy Chow

FirstEnergy is responding to a civil case filed against the company by Attorney General Dave Yost (R-Ohio) saying the utility company plans to "vigorously" defend itself.