Kasich Says Biden Endorsement About Putting Country Over Party

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a high-profile Republican, delivered a primetime address during the Democratic National Convention calling for fellow Republicans and independents to support presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In a pre-recorded message, Kasich says he's still proud of his Republican heritage and those principles. However, the 2000 and 2016 Republican presidential candidate says President Donald Trump has created division and dysfunction.

"What I have witnessed these past four years belies those principles. Many of us can't imagine four more years going down this path. And that's why I'm asking you to join with me to choose a better way forward," Kasich said.

Kasich noted that there are issues that he and Biden do not agree on, adding "that's ok, cause that's America."

The former governor appeared during a segment of the DNC called "We The People Putting Country Over Party," where other prominent Republicans called for voters to support Biden.

"I'm sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn't imagine crossing over to support a Democrat. They fear Joe may turn sharp left, and leave them behind. I don't believe that. Because I know the measure of the man, he's reasonable, faithful, respectful," Kasich said.

The Ohio Republican Party fired back by defending Trump's economic record and saying Kasich has turned his back on the party.

"After fizzling out of Republican politics in Ohio, John Kasich has decided to cozy up to Democrats and speak at the Democrat National Convention. By claiming to be a 'Never Trumper,' Kasich denies all the results President Trump has achieved for Americans," Evan Machan, Ohio Republican Party communications director, said in a written statement.

Other Republicans spoke during the virtual DNC including former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, former U.S. Congresswoman Susan Molinari (R-New York), and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman who lost a California gubernatorial race in 2010.