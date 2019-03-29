Key Lawmaker Says Not To Expect A So Called "Right To Work" Bill Anytime Soon

One of Ohio’s key supporters of the controversial anti-union measure “right to work” says he’s not going to push for it anymore.

Republican Rep. John Becker says he still supports the idea of not requiring workers to join a union in order to get a job and has proposed so-called “right to work” measures in the past. But he won’t push for it in this General Assembly.

“I see no opportunity to pass Right to Work in the near future in the state of Ohio," Becker says.

Becker says House Speaker Larry Householder is friendly to unions and Gov. Mike DeWine has threatened to veto a Right to Work bill if it came to him. Becker says he knows there are still some of his fellow lawmakers who support it. He notes a proposed provision that would have changed the prevailing wage in Ohio also failed.