Kids In Ohio, Even Babies, Are Getting COVID And Medical Experts Fear The Numbers Will Increase

Pediatricians are warning the new contagious Delta variant is putting kids under 12, who cannot be vaccinated right now, at greater risk of contracting COVID.

Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital says COVID is dangerous to kids – including the new, more contagious delta variant.

“We have had over 350 kids hospitalized during the past year, including babies, including right now, babies hospitalized with COVID. We have over 12,000 kids who were not hospitalized, not sick enough to be hospitalized but many of those have had long COVID effects.”

Manning-Courtney says "we are one variant away from this being worse for kids." She says she's afraid Ohioans "will learn the hard way" how dangerous COVID is for children.

Dr. Amy Edwards with Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland says the COVID situation there now is about as bad as the worst flu season. But, unlike flu, she says kids continue to have COVID throughout the pandemic. "Kids are not immune," she says.

Both doctors say the best thing adults can do to protect kids is to get vaccinated since COVID often spreads from infected adults. They also say masks help to prevent the spread of the virus. The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending young children wear masks in schools and other congested spaces.