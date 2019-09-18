Kids Say They'll Vote - But Stats Say They Don't

By 1 minute ago
  • Dareece Holton, Christina Zanish, Alexandra Moller, Rachael Kibbey and Morgan Hall are all on Westland High School’s homecoming court. This year Westland students are using actual voting machines programmed with candidates’ names.
    Dareece Holton, Christina Zanish, Alexandra Moller, Rachael Kibbey and Morgan Hall are all on Westland High School’s homecoming court. This year Westland students are using actual voting machines programmed with candidates’ names.
    Karen Kasler

Year after year, the youngest voters have always had the lowest turnout among all age groups. But kids who are just joining that group say they’re committed and excited about voting.

When asked if they’re going to be voters, a group of kids at Westland High School near Columbus is clear…yes.

But the reality is that overwhelmingly, most people 18-24 don’t vote. 17 year old Morgan Hall had a guess why.

“It’s probably because they think that it doesn’t affect them which really it does. I think it affects us most out of anyone. Anyone older, our parents have already been through this. So it’s really important for us to get out there any vote,” Hall said.

16 year old Alexandra Moller offered this: “A lot of people think their opinion doesn’t matter but voting is a way you can show your opinion does matter and that it’s going to count.”

And 17 year old Rachael Kibbey, who’s signed up to be a poll worker this fall, had this advice: “We’re just the change. If we want to see a change, we are the people who have to take the action.”

22 percent of younger voters did turn out in 2018, higher than the last two midterms but well off the 39.5 percent that showed up in 2016. Meanwhile, half of all registered voters between 35 and 64 cast ballots last year.

Tags: 
younger voters
voter turnout

Related Content

Homecoming Vote Turns Into Chance To Learn About New Machines

By 22 hours ago
Students first made their choices at the ExpressVote machines and then print out their paper ballots.
Karen Kasler

This is the time of year when students choose their school’s homecoming courts. And kids in one Franklin County high school are voting in a very official way.

Ohio Still Lagging In Turnout Among Younger Voters

By Apr 30, 2019
Karen Kasler

The US Census Bureau says more people under 24 voted in Ohio last year than in the last few midterm elections.  But younger Ohioans still aren’t voting in numbers as big as their counterparts in nearby states.

Younger Ohioans Urged To Register And Vote, But Stats Show Historically, They Don't

By May 22, 2018
Mike Dawson

The latest school shooting in Texas has activists are calling on younger people to register to vote and cast ballots in the upcoming midterm elections. But historical stats show those calls may go ignored in Ohio. 