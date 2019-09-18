Kids Say They'll Vote - But Stats Say They Don't

Year after year, the youngest voters have always had the lowest turnout among all age groups. But kids who are just joining that group say they’re committed and excited about voting.

When asked if they’re going to be voters, a group of kids at Westland High School near Columbus is clear…yes.

But the reality is that overwhelmingly, most people 18-24 don’t vote. 17 year old Morgan Hall had a guess why.

“It’s probably because they think that it doesn’t affect them which really it does. I think it affects us most out of anyone. Anyone older, our parents have already been through this. So it’s really important for us to get out there any vote,” Hall said.

16 year old Alexandra Moller offered this: “A lot of people think their opinion doesn’t matter but voting is a way you can show your opinion does matter and that it’s going to count.”

And 17 year old Rachael Kibbey, who’s signed up to be a poll worker this fall, had this advice: “We’re just the change. If we want to see a change, we are the people who have to take the action.”

22 percent of younger voters did turn out in 2018, higher than the last two midterms but well off the 39.5 percent that showed up in 2016. Meanwhile, half of all registered voters between 35 and 64 cast ballots last year.