Kids Will Create Ohio's Next "I Voted" Stickers

By 21 minutes ago
  • Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s top elections official says it’s time for a change to the stickers that are handed out at early vote centers and at the polls on election day. And he wants people who in most cases can’t yet vote to play a role in designing them.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the stickers, which seem to say “I heart voting” but feature a red map of the state of Ohio as the heart, need a new look. And he wants students to come up with it.

“The one thing we’re requiring is that it include the words ‘I voted’," LaRose said.

6th graders to seniors in high school can enter through April 28 at sticker.ohio.gov. LaRose’s office will choose the top designs, and the final winner will be selected through an online vote.

That new sticker will be produced and distributed after the old stickers supply is exhausted and will be used for at least the next four years.

Tags: 
Voting
Frank LaRose

Related Content

Elections Chief Urges Voters To Be "Thoughtful Consumers Of Information"

By Mar 4, 2019
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose is warning voters to be vigilant when they come across information regarding politics and government on social media, he says misinformation remains a top priority in the fight against elections meddling. 

Making Election Day A Holiday? Statewide Officials Weigh In

By Feb 19, 2019
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s top elections official, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, says giving workers a day off for Election Day is an interesting idea, but he’s not convinced it’s the one and only solution. 

Amid Security Concerns, Officials Reiterate Voting Machines Are Not Connected To The Internet

By Oct 26, 2018
Andy Chow

Some national elections experts have been issuing warnings about the potential for voting machines to be hacked. But elections officials in Ohio want to make sure voters understand what that really means. 

Former Secretary Of State Says The Order She Used On 17 Yr Old Voters Wasn't Used In Recent Primary

By Mar 28, 2016
The State of Ohio (Ohio Public Television)

Seventeen-year-olds who will be 18 by Election Day were allowed to vote for presidential candidates in the Ohio primary two weeks ago because of a lawsuit filed by Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders. Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted said he’d been following the same rules that his Democratic predecessor used. But that previous Secretary of State says differently.