LaRose Says Kanye West Presidential Petition 'Filled Out Incorrectly'

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R-Ohio) says his reasons for rejecting Kanye West's bid to be a presidential candidate on the November ballot were clear, the state's top elections official says the paperwork for the petitions was filled out wrong.

LaRose says he denied West's presidential petition because of discrepancies in the submitted paperwork and the actual petitions that were circulated. 

LaRose says if someone wants to run for president, they have to fill out the paperwork correctly. 

"Legally, there was no way as secretary of state that I could look at this form, filled out incorrectly, and say 'ok, we can put you on the ballot,'" says LaRose. 

Kanye West has filed a challenge in the Ohio Supreme Court arguing LaRose's action did not follow state elections law.  

The organizing behind West's campaign has been accused of fraud as a means to indirectly help President Donald Trump by attracting votes away from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.  

