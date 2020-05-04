Lawmaker Shopping Bill To Curb DeWine's Power With Public Health Orders

By 24 minutes ago
  • A group of doctors, medical professionals and their supporters held a demonstration at the Statehouse Sunday, a day after protestors showed up outside the home of Dr. Amy Acton. Some were said to have been armed.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    A group of doctors, medical professionals and their supporters held a demonstration at the Statehouse Sunday, a day after protestors showed up outside the home of Dr. Amy Acton. Some were said to have been armed.
    Daniel Konik
  • A group of doctors, medical professionals and their supporters held a demonstration at the Statehouse Sunday, a day after protestors showed up outside the home of Dr. Amy Acton. Some were said to have been armed.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    A group of doctors, medical professionals and their supporters held a demonstration at the Statehouse Sunday, a day after protestors showed up outside the home of Dr. Amy Acton. Some were said to have been armed.
    Daniel Konik
  • A group of doctors, medical professionals and their supporters held a demonstration at the Statehouse Sunday, a day after protestors showed up outside the home of Dr. Amy Acton. Some were said to have been armed.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    A group of doctors, medical professionals and their supporters held a demonstration at the Statehouse Sunday, a day after protestors showed up outside the home of Dr. Amy Acton. Some were said to have been armed.
    Daniel Konik

Manufacturing, construction and distribution companies can reopen today, with employees wearing masks and observing cleaning and social distancing rules. State lawmakers are also coming back to work this week, and one has proposed a bill to open the state immediately while shutting down the authority of the governor and his health director.

Conservative Rep. John Becker (R-Union Township) said his bill would strip power that he said Gov. Mike DeWine is abusing and would require lawmakers’ approval to make public health orders mandatory.

Becker says he understood the initial intent – to make sure the health care system wasn’t overwhelmed with COVID-19.

“That made sense to me," Becker said. "Now, without regard to that, does the governor have the authority to suspend civil liberties, violate the constitution, both federal, state and the Ohio Revised Code? Well, the answer is no to all of that."

DeWine has maintained the stay-at-home order for all but essential businesses and the shutdowns of bars and restaurants, hair salons and barbershops and entertainment venues such as bowling alleys and movie theatres are necessary for social distancing to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases. And has said following those orders has dramatically lowered the numbers that were initially forecast in the state's earliest model.

Becker said he doesn’t blame Dr. Amy Acton, but that his bill would give lawmakers a say in the orders that she’s signing.

"Assuming the leadership would want to support it, which I don't see happening, then these things could be fast tracked through," Becker said. "My constituents, there are voices across Ohio are demanding that we get Ohio back to work and to stop the madness and the General Assembly needs to do something. Well, as a legislator, there's one thing I can do and that's write a bill."

Becker has three conservative Republicans signed on to cosponsor his bill - Reps. Candice Keller (R-Middletown), Scott Wiggam (R-Wooster) and Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario).

But he doesn’t expect it to get far, though Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) has said he’s had concerns about small businesses being ordered to shut down while big businesses have stayed open. Becker said he hasn't talked to Householder about the bill.

Tags: 
coronavirus - business

Related Content

Business Group Disagrees With Mask Mandate; Says Ohio Will Borrow Funds From Feds

By May 2, 2020
A closed sign on a store in Westerville
Karen Kasler

Construction, distribution and manufacturing operations can restart Monday in Ohio, and retail shops can open May 12 – though Gov. Mike DeWine’s latest order allows them to do curbside pickup, delivery and appointments now. But more than a million Ohioans have filed for unemployment, and the state is struggling with how it will pay them.

Non-Essential Retailers Can Start Curbside Service Early

By May 1, 2020
BreizhAtao, Shutterstock.com

Brick and mortar retail stores throughout Ohio that have been considered non-essential are set to open on May 12th. But the newly expanded stay-at-home order is allowing some to start up tomorrow. 

As Some Business Openings Start, DeWine Warns Others Not To Go Early

By Apr 30, 2020
Protestors marched at the Statehouse on April 20, many carrying signs saying businesses should be able to reopen.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine has extended the stay-at-home order expiring May 1 to 11:59pm on May 29. But hospitals can start performing some non-emergency procedures Friday, and dentists and veterinarians can get back to work as well. But some businesses say they plan to open their doors as well.

Dental Hygienists Say They're Worried About Work, But Dentists Say It's Safe

By Apr 30, 2020
Anna Jurkovska, shutterstock.com

Dentists can resume office procedures on Friday, after being shut down last month to preserve personal protective equipment for health care workers fighting COVID-19. But some dental employees say they have serious reservations about whether there will be enough PPE to protect them as they see patients.

DeWine Says Reversing Face Mask Mandate 'Not An Easy Decision'

By Apr 29, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine is facing criticism for his reversal on face masks, the state is no longer mandating customers wear face coverings when they go to stores. And while it's been downgraded to a recommendation, DeWine says he's confident people will wear masks.