Lawmaker Sponsors Bill To Keep Ohio On Daylight Saving Time Permanently

By 43 minutes ago
  • A sundial on the Statehouse grounds wouldn't be affected by the proposed law.
    A sundial on the Statehouse grounds wouldn't be affected by the proposed law.
    Ohio Channel

A state lawmaker wants this to be the last year Ohioans spring forward and fall back. The plan would be to go to Daylight Saving Time year-round.

Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) said right after the time change on March 10, she asked her Facebook friends if Ohio should stop changing clocks twice a year.

“I have never had so many comments so fast on anything," Roegner said, and she added the comments were overwhelmingly in favor of her proposal.

Roegner said she’s found a study that said the time change increased energy use, though the idea was instituted to save energy, and another showed losing the hour in the spring disrupts sleep and work.

Roegner said Ohio would still have to get federal permission, though President Trump has tweeted support for the idea.

“I think the more states that step up and say, hey, we want to protect our sunshine, I’m optimistic that these time change acrobatics will come to an end," Roegner said.

Florida has passed a similar law.

Roegner’s Ohio Sunshine Protection Act gets its first hearing on Wednesday.

Tags: 
Kristina Roegner
daylight saving time

Related Content

"Heartbeat Bill" Abortion Ban Passes Senate With Legal Challenge Expected

By Mar 13, 2019
Karen Kasler

The Ohio Senate has passed the so-called “Heartbeat Bill,” SB23, which bans an abortion when a viable heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks. 

Some Lawmakers Have Had Concerns About Kasich's Move Of Annual Speech Throughout Ohio

By Dec 19, 2017
Office of Gov. John Kasich

Gov. John Kasich has delivered his last six State of the State speeches in cities around Ohio – and not in the Statehouse. He now says he wants to give his final address to a joint session of the General Assembly March 6 in Westerville, 15 miles north of the Capitol.  And some legislators have been concerned about the move of the annual address.

PARCC Opt Out Movement Causes State To Change Report Card Information

By Feb 12, 2016

Last year, frustrated parents spurred a movement by pulling their kids out of the annual standardized tests. That movement has prompted state education officials to release more information with this year’s school report cards. 