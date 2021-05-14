Lawmaker Wants Businesses To Fully Reopen Once Orders Are Lifted

Ohio is moving towards lifting nearly every health order related to the pandemic in the next three weeks. Business groups and state leaders say what happens next will have a big impact on the economy.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says, with state health orders about to end, it’s up to businesses to decide what kind of protocols they want to create.

Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton) says it’s important for Ohio to reopen completely.

“Businesses and restaurants should get rid of their capacities and fully open up at 100 percent because the consumers, Ohioans will now make the decision on their own,” says Cross.

Lawmakers have said businesses are struggling to operate on thin margins with the capacity restrictions. Cross believes consumers will be confident to return to places at full capacity which will relieve the tension for businesses.

Cross also said ending the additional $300 a week in federal unemployment assistance would also help.

Worker advocates have called on businesses to keep employee health and safety in mind when opening up capacity. Groups have also said businesses should provide better wages and benefits in order to grow its workforce.