Lawmaker Wants To Make Reopening Child Care A Priority

By 4 minutes ago
  • Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington)
    Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington)
    Ohio House

Several industries are preparing to reopen in Ohio over the course of the next two weeks, including health practices, manufacturing plants, and other offices. But the state's first phase of reopening excludes daycares, which lawmakers say poses a serious problem.

Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) says there are working parents who can't return to their job if no one can watch their kids.

She's calling on Gov. Mike DeWine to form a strike team to come up with a plan that creates access to daycares but remains in the best interest of public health. Russo says, because of the lower class ratios, a plan should include some assistance.

"They need resources to reopen. Many of these centers, even the ones that have been able to remain open as pandemic childcare centers, they already operate on very thin margins," says Russo.

DeWine says he's bringing a team together to figure out what can be done about child care.

"This should not be an afterthought, this is something that needs to be happening right now, really yesterday, because the reality is many parents cannot go back to work if they do not have reliable, safe, quality childcare," Russo says.

Health experts say kids can become vectors for coronavirus, which poses an infection risk to the community when they gather in one place then go back to their homes.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Allison Russo

Related Content

Dental Hygienists Say They're Worried About Work, But Dentists Say It's Safe

By 12 hours ago
Anna Jurkovska, shutterstock.com

Dentists can resume office procedures on Friday, after being shut down last month to preserve personal protective equipment for health care workers fighting COVID-19. But some dental employees say they have serious reservations about whether there will be enough PPE to protect them as they see patients.

DeWine Flips On Mandatory Face Masks

By Apr 28, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine has reversed his position on mandating face masks for customers. He says the state is still "strongly recommending" that everyone cover their face when they go out in public.

DeWine Lays Out Plan To Open Ohio Businesses Starting Friday

By & Apr 27, 2020
Ohio Channel screenshot/@GovMikeDeWine on Twitter

After almost five full weeks of a stay-at-home order that closed down thousands of businesses in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine has unveiled his plans to allow some of those enterprises to open up again on Friday.