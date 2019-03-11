Lawmakers Explore Complicated Issue Of E-School Funding

By 31 minutes ago
  • Erik Tritsch, executive director Fairborn Digital Academy testifies before the Ohio Joint Committee on E-School Funding in the South Senate Hearing Room in Columbus.
    Erik Tritsch, executive director Fairborn Digital Academy testifies before the Ohio Joint Committee on E-School Funding in the South Senate Hearing Room in Columbus.
    Andy Chow

The Ohio House and Senate is exploring its options when it comes to how the state gives money to e-schools. But as lawmakers are discovering, the issue gets complex when considering the different types of online academies.

There are digital platforms found within traditional public schools, charter schools, and dropout prevention and recovery schools.

The joint committee on e-school funding is trying to figure out what factor should be tied with funding, such as enrollment, course completion, and graduation. 

Erik Tritsch of the Fairborn Digital Academy says it should be a little of everything.

“This would allow schools to plan in budget for fixed costs of running a school and incentivize schools to help students make progress toward graduation. Which should be the goal of our students, not just logging into class,” Tritsch says.

Another question for the joint committee is whether or not the funding formula should vary depending on the kind of school.

Lawmakers say they plan to have in-depth conversations before possibly making recommendations in this year’s budget.

The issue made headlines when the Ohio Department of Education determined that the now closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, owed the state about $80 million. The education department said ECOT's student log-in data showed the state had overpaid the online charter school for students that were not participating in class.

Tags: 
e-school funding
online charter schools
ECOT

Related Content

Schiavoni Proposes Tighter Attendance, Education Standards For Eschools

By Feb 10, 2017
Andy Chow

The state’s largest online charter school is appealing a ruling that could let the Ohio Department of Education claw back up to $60 million in previous funding. This is over a dispute about how enrollment was calculated. And there are legislators who want to make sure the law is crystal clear in the future.

Bills Changing Online Charter School Laws Head To Governor

By Jun 28, 2018
Andy Chow

The House and Senate sent two bills to the governor that attempt to clean up funding for the state’s online charter school system. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle believe this is an important step toward more transparency and accountability. 

ECOT Case Still Ongoing, Though No Criminal Charges So Far

By Feb 28, 2019
ECOT founder Bill Lager speaks to a crowd of supporters of the online charter school at a Statehouse rally in May 2017.
Karen Kasler

The state says the now-closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow still owes tens of millions of dollars for students it didn’t have but was paid to educate. Last year, an audit of what was the state’s largest online charter school was turned over to the Franklin County Prosecutor and the federal government for possible criminal charges.