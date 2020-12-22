Lawmakers Fail To Take Any Action On Law Connected To Bribery Investigation

House Republican leadership says 2020 will end without calling for a vote on any proposal to change HB6. With no changes or repeal, the law stays in place despite being connected to the largest alleged bribery scandal in Ohio history.

When it comes to HB6, the nuclear bailout law connected to a racketeering investigation, House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) has gone from saying the House will find a way to repeal and/or replace the law, to wanting more discussion on the issue, to saying the House ran out of time to come to a consensus.

That was in the span of five months.

Now it appears the House will finish the legislative session without making a single change to HB6.

Two defendants pleaded guilty saying the scheme pumped $60 million into a dark money group to help Republican former House Speaker Larry Householder get elected if he passed HB6 in return.

Cupp says he wants to revisit the issue in the new year.