Lawmakers Plan Second EdChoice Voucher Plan, Sending It To Conference Committee

  • Karen Kasler

There’s now a dual front in the battle over what to do with the state’s private school voucher program – two conference committees dealing with two versions of vouchers. A resolution needs to happen before April 1, when the process to apply for those vouchers opens up after lawmakers delayed it.

The Senate rejected a bill with House-approved changes to replace EdChoice vouchers going forward with income-based vouchers.  Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) noted that sends it to conference committee.

“I’m certainly not frustrated that we’re having conference committee hearings. I think that’s a good step,” Obhof said.

Many Senators are backing the House bill they amended that would expand the financial threshold for income based vouchers but also keep the EdChoice program in 420 schools. House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) was asked why there are conference committee hearings on that bill every day but Sunday till next Friday.

“Well, you know, we’re just trying to oblige the Senate," Householder replied.

EdChoice families and a conservative group have filed a lawsuit over the delay.

