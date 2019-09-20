Lawmakers Waiting For Details On DeWine's Gun Regulation Proposals

By 1 minute ago
  • Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), Gov. Mike DeWine, Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) speak at a news conference in April 2019.
    Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), Gov. Mike DeWine, Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) speak at a news conference in April 2019.
    Andy Chow

It's been more than six weeks since Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a 17-point approach to reducing gun violence, which included expanded background checks and a version of the red flag confiscation law. But so far lawmakers have yet to see those specific plans in the form of proposed legislation. 

DeWine says he wants to close the background check loopholes in personal gun sales. He also wants to expand the ability for courts to confiscate weapons from people deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) says the administration has been working on crafting the legislation and that he's shared his concerns about due process when it comes to the "Red Flag Law."

"That if someone was at risk of having their rights taken away that they would have the opportunity for counsel. That they would have the opportunity to confront their accuser," says Obhof.

Gun rights groups and lawmakers have reserved taking a stance on DeWine's proposals until they see the details.

Tags: 
guns
Mike DeWine
Larry Obhof

Related Content

Advocates March Against Gun Violence, Call For Lawmakers To Pass Regulations

By Sep 18, 2019
Andy Chow

A group of protesters marched in downtown Columbus to voice their support for more gun regulations, especially expanded background checks and the so-called "red flag" gun seizure law. The march comes as lawmakers hold hearings on several gun regulation bills. 

DeWine Says He'll Strengthen Gun Background Checks System

By & Aug 28, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine unveils his background checks proposal at a Statehouse press conference.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine says his administration is adding another piece to his 17-point plan to reduce gun violence by calling for more required reporting into criminal databases used for background checks.

DeWine's Proposed Regulations Marks Shift In Gun Debate

By Aug 6, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine unveils 17-point plan to reduce gun violence.
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is calling for a version of the "Red Flag Law," expanded background checks, and other gun control proposals in the wake of the mass shooting in Dayton that left nine people dead. These proposals represent a dramatic shift in the way Ohio's state leadership has handled gun policies for most of the decade.