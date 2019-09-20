Lawmakers Waiting For Details On DeWine's Gun Regulation Proposals

It's been more than six weeks since Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a 17-point approach to reducing gun violence, which included expanded background checks and a version of the red flag confiscation law. But so far lawmakers have yet to see those specific plans in the form of proposed legislation.

DeWine says he wants to close the background check loopholes in personal gun sales. He also wants to expand the ability for courts to confiscate weapons from people deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) says the administration has been working on crafting the legislation and that he's shared his concerns about due process when it comes to the "Red Flag Law."

"That if someone was at risk of having their rights taken away that they would have the opportunity for counsel. That they would have the opportunity to confront their accuser," says Obhof.

Gun rights groups and lawmakers have reserved taking a stance on DeWine's proposals until they see the details.