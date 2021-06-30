Leader Of Foodbanks Says She's Happy With Last Minute Changes To State Budget

Leaders of Ohio’s food banks are thankful because controversial changes that made it harder for Ohioans to get food assistance were removed from the state budget.

Lisa Hamler-Fugitt with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says she’s relieved the Senate’s budget changes didn’t go through.

“These are some of the most harmful provisions that we have seen introduced in decades," Hamler Fugitt says.

Those provisions included requiring food bank users with fluctuating wages to file far more paperwork, limiting the value of assets of recipients and making it harder for low-wage workers to keep food assistance. Hamler-Fugitt says she is grateful the conference committee leaders got those removed.

The budget passed the Ohio Legislature earlier this week. Governor Mike DeWine is combing through it now and is expected to sign it soon.