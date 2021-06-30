Leader Of Foodbanks Says She's Happy With Last Minute Changes To State Budget

By 2 minutes ago
  • Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, Ohio Assn. of Foodbanks
    Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, Ohio Assn. of Foodbanks
    Statehouse News Bureau

Leaders of Ohio’s food banks are thankful because controversial changes that made it harder for Ohioans to get food assistance were removed from the state budget. 

Lisa Hamler-Fugitt with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says she’s relieved the Senate’s budget changes didn’t go through.  

“These are some of the most harmful provisions that we have seen introduced in decades," Hamler Fugitt says.

Those provisions included requiring food bank users with fluctuating wages to file far more paperwork, limiting the value of assets of recipients and making it harder for low-wage workers to keep food assistance. Hamler-Fugitt says she is grateful the conference committee leaders got those removed.

The budget passed the Ohio Legislature earlier this week. Governor Mike DeWine is combing through it now and is expected to sign it soon.

Tags: 
budget
Lisa Hamler-Fugitt
Ohio Assn of Foodbanks
Gov. Mike DeWine

Related Content

Voting Rights Group Urge DeWine To Veto Some Parts Of New State Budget

By 1 hour ago
Dan Konik

Some voting rights groups are urging Gov. Mike DeWine to veto some parts of the budget when he signs it. 

Coalition Of Ohio's Eight Largest Schools Wants State Lawmakers To Make Changes In Budget

By Jun 21, 2021
Eric Gordon, CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan School District
Jo Ingles

Leaders of Ohio’s eight largest school districts are urging lawmakers working on reconciling the difference between House and Senate passed budgets to remember how the outcome will affect many students. 

Budget Bill Contains Changes to Abortion Access And Sex Education In Ohio

By Jun 9, 2021
Legal abortion advocates unfurl banner after 2019 abortion law is passed in Ohio House
Jo Ingles

In recent years, when big budget bills have passed, controversial changes in laws over abortion have been attached. And it's happening in this budget as well.

Groups Representing Low-Income, Working Ohioans Call For The "People's Budget"

By Apr 8, 2021
Wendy Patton, Policy Matters Ohio
Ohio Public Television, 'The State of Ohio"

As Ohio lawmakers debate Ohio’s new two-year budget, groups representing low-income and working Ohioans are calling for what they call the “People’s budget.” 

Ohio Governor Lays Out His Proposed Two-Year Budget

By & Feb 1, 2021
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine has laid out his proposed two-year state budget. It sinks $1 billion into one-time spending.