Leaders To Focus On Ohio's Role In Antitrust Probe Of Tech Giants

By 2 minutes ago
  • Ohio Attorney General David Yost
    Ohio Attorney General David Yost
    Jo Ingles

The US Department of Justice is looking into social media companies Facebook and Google to see if they are stifling competition in the industry. Now, top Ohio lawmakers say they want to work with Ohio Attorney General to aid in the states’s role in the investigation. 

Attorney General Dave Yost has joined with eight other AGs to investigate antitrust actions by those tech giants. He says though that usually happens when companies get so big they drive up costs, in this case the service is free….but users are paying by giving up valuable data that Facebook and Google sell.

“The consumers, Bill and Betty Buckeye, I would suggest to you are not the consumers. They are the product," Yost says.

Yost and top lawmakers want hearings for Ohioans to share how they feel their privacy and security has been compromised. That information could be used to craft the state’s role in the federal investigation.

Tags: 
Dave Yost
antitrust

Related Content

More Than 100 People Arrested In Human Trafficking Sting Operation

By Sep 13, 2019
Ohio Attorney Gen. Dave Yost and representatives of agencies involved in sting
Karen Kasler

A three-day, multi-agency, undercover human trafficking sting in Central Ohio has resulted in 104 people being arrested. This sting is just the latest in statewide efforts to combat human trafficking.

Yost Argues Federal Civil Rights Laws Don't Protect LGBTQ Workers

By Aug 26, 2019
Attorney General Dave Yost speaks to reporters at a press conference in April 2019.
Karen Kasler

Late on Friday, Republican Attorney General Dave Yost announced he’d join a U. S. Supreme Court case on whether federal civil rights laws protect LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination – and that Ohio would be siding with the states that think they do not.

Blocking Robocalls Can Help Elderly Ohioans Avoid Scams

By Aug 23, 2019
Alan Budman/Shutterstock

The country's largest cell phone companies are teaming up to block illegal robocalls and scammers. AARP Ohio says this move will be especially helpful for the state's senior citizens. 

New Hemp Law Doesn't Legalize Pot In Ohio, But It's Complicated

By Aug 13, 2019
Alexandr Grant/SHUTTERSTOCK

There continue to be concerns by cities and police agencies that they can no longer easily prosecute people who are carrying small amounts of marijuana because of the state’s new law allowing hemp and CBD oil. Some say the problem is there’s no good way to test marijuana to see whether it complies with the new hemp law. 

Online Child Enticement Investigators Ramp Up Efforts With New Funds

By Jul 31, 2019
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost talks about the additional funding for the Internet Crimes Against Children task force. (
Andy Chow

Ohio is pumping more money into a program that protects children from abuse and exploitation online, but while the money will go towards important resources, state leaders say parents still play the most vital role. 