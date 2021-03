List: Where Ohio's Lawmakers Stand On COVID-19 Vaccines

We asked individual Ohio lawmakers whether they have or plan to get COVID-19 vaccines. House and Senate Democratic Communications staff was able to answer the question on behalf of their members. Since Republican communications staff had not queried their members about it, we asked individual Republican lawmakers. Legislators have a variety of opinions on the subject. Here's a look at where each of them stand on the subject.



Will your lawmaker take COVID vaccines?

Ohio House

Yes (Either already have, are in process of, or intend to soon)

Cindy Abrams – Republican – District 29

Willis Blackshear Jr – Democrat – District 39

Kristin Boggs – Democrat – District 18

Janine Boyd -Democrat – Democrat - District 9

Juanita Brent – Democrat – District 12

Richard Brown – Democrat – District 20

Rick Carfagna – Republican – District 68

Erica Crawley – Democrat – District 26

Jeff Crossman – Democrat – District 15

Bob Cupp – Republican - District 4

Sedrick Denson – Democrat – District 33

Tavia Galonski – Democrat – District 35

Haraz Ghanbari – Republican – District 3

Tim Ginter – Republican – District 5

Paula Hicks Hudson – Democrat – District 44

Adam Holmes -Republican – District 97

Jim Hoops – Republican – District 81

Stephanie Howse – Democrat – District 11

Catherine Ingram – Democrat – District 32

Dontavious Jarrells – Democrat – District 25

Brigid Kelly – Democrat – District 31

Michele Lapore-Hagan – Democrat – District 58

Jeff LaRe – Republican – District 77

David Leland – Democrat – District 22

Mary Lightbody - Democrat – District 19

Scott Lipps – Republican – District 62

Beth Liston -Democrat – District 21

Adam Miller – Democrat – District 17

Joe Miller – Democrat – District 56

Jessica Miranda – Democrat – District 28

Michael O’Brien – Democrat – District 64

Tom Patton - Republican – District 7

Sharon Ray – Republican – District 69

Craig Riedel - Republican – District 82

Phillip Robinson Jr. – Democrat – District 6

Bride Rose Sweeney – Democrat – District 14

Allison Russo – Democrat – District 24

Jean Schmidt – Republican – District 65

Bill Seitz - Republican – District 30

Michael Sheehy – Democrat – District 46

Michael Skindell – Democrat – District 13

Kent Smith – Democrat – Democrat - District 8

Monique Smith -Democrat – District 16

Lisa Sobecki – Democrat – District 45

Emilia Sykes – Democrat – District 34

Daniel Troy – Democrat – District 60

Terrence Upchurch – Democrat – District 10

Casey Weinstein – Democrat – District 37

Thomas West – Democrat – District 49

Tom Young – Republican – District 42

Maybe

Adam Bird (says he is leaning toward it) – Republican – District 66

No or not right now

Tom Brinkman – Republican – District 27

Ron Ferguson (on advice from doctor) Republican- District 96

Reggie Stoltzfus – Republican – District 50

Scott Wiggam – Republican – District 1

Haven’t yet responded

Brian Baldridge – Republican – District 90

Jamie Callendar – Republican – District 61

Sara Carruthers – Republican – District 51

Gary Click – Republican – District 88

Rodney Creech – Republican - District 43

Jon Cross – Republican – District 83

Al Cutrona – Republican – District 59

Bill Dean – Republican – District 74

Jay Edwards – Republican – District 94

Sarah Fowler Arthur – Republican – District 99

Mark Frazier – Republican – District 71

Diane Grendell – Republican – District 76

Jennifer Gross – Republican – District 52

Thomas Hall – Republican – District 53

Brett Hillyer – Republican – District 98

Larry Householder – Republican – District 72

Marilyn S John – Republican – District 2

Mark Johnson – Republican – District 92

Don Jones – Republican – District 95

Kris Jordan – Republican – District 67

Darrell Kick – Republican – District 70

Kyle Koehler – Republican – District 79

Brian Lampton – Republican – District 73

Laura Lanese – Republican – District 23

Mike Loychik – Republican – District 63

Susan Manchester – Republican – District 84

Gayle Manning – Republican – District 55

Riordan McClain – Republican – District 87

Derek Merrin – Republican – District 47

Scott Oelslager – Republican – District 48

Gail Pavliga – Republican - District75

Phil Plummer – Republican – District 40

Jena Powell – Republican – District 80

Tracy Richardson – Republican – District 86

Bill Roemer – Republican – District 38

Dick Stein – Republican – District 57

Jason Stephens – Republican – District 93

Brian Stewart – Republican – District 78

D J Swearingen – Republican – District 89

Nino Vitale – Republican – District 85

Shane Wilkin – Republican – District 91

Andrea White – Republican – District 41

Bob Young – Republican – District 36

Paul Zeltwanger – Republican - District54

Ohio Senate

Yes (Either already have, are in process of, or intend to soon)

Niraj Antani – Republican - District 6

Nickie Antonio – Democrat – District 23

Jerry Cirino – Republican – District 18

Hearcel Craig – Democrat – District 15

Teresa Fedor – Democrat - District 11

Bob Hackett – Republican – District 10

Jay Hottinger – Republican – District 31

Steve Huffman – Republican – District 5

Stephanie Kunze – Republican – District 16

Tina Maharath – Democrat - District 3

Rob McColley - Republican – District 1

Kirk Schuring - Republican – District 29

Vernon Sykes – Democrat – District 28

Cecil Thomas - Democrat – District 9

Kenny Yuko – Democrat – District 25

No – Not yet

Kristina Roegner – Republican – District 27

Sandra Williams – Democrat – District 21 (autoimmune issue – consulting with doctor)

Haven’t yet responded

Louis Blessing III -Republican – District 8

Andrew Brenner – Republican – District 19

Matt Dolan – Republican – District 24

Theresa Gavarone - Republican – District 2

Frank Hoagland -Republican - District 30

Matt Huffman – Republican – District 12

Terry Johnson – Republican – District 14

George Lang – Republican – District 4

Nathan Manning – Republican – District 13

Sandra O’Brien – Republican – District 32

Bob Peterson – Republican – District 17

Bill Reineke – Republican – District 26

Mark Romanchuk – Republican – District 22

Michael Rulli – Republican – District 33

Steve Wilson – Republican – District 7

Called to say “no comment”

Tim Schaffer – Republican – District 20