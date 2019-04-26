Long-Awaited Payday Lending Crackdown Goes Into Effect

By Apr 26, 2019
  • Andy Chow

The comprehensive bill that completely changed the landscape for payday lenders in Ohio will officially go into effect this weekend, nine months after it passed, giving the industry time to adjust. Supporters say the reformed short term lending industry will be a national model.

Advocates who wanted to change the payday lending laws in Ohio said too many people were getting caught in a debt spiral, with high interest rates making it impossible to get out.

The bill would cap interest rates at 28%, close loopholes, and keep monthly fees below $30. It also creates payment guardrails for the first three months of the debt.

Alex Horowitz is with Pew Charitable Trusts, which was vocal on this issue. He says this creates a new trajectory for Ohioans who need to borrow.

“Every payment reduces their balance and gives them a pathway out of debt," Horowitz says.

The lending industry warned that the law would run most short term lenders out of Ohio, but Horowitz says it’s actually attracting new lenders to the state.

Related Content

Sherrod Brown Says Ohio Legislature "Doesn't Deliver The Goods"

By Dec 7, 2018
Karen Kasler

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is disappointed with the legislation he’s seeing pushed through the Ohio General Assembly, such as efforts going into the “Stand Your Ground Bill” and “Heartbeat Bill,” and he says these polarizing issues end up reflecting poorly on the state.

Documents Show FBI Investigating Former House Speaker Rosenberger For Bribery, Illegal Kickbacks

By Aug 27, 2018
A lot more is coming out about what the FBI was looking for earlier this spring related to an investigation into former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s travel. A search warrant and subpoena shows what the Ohio House turned over to investigators the day after the FBI raided Rosenberger’s home and a storage unit in Wilmington.

House Sends Payday Lending Bill To Kasich

By Jul 24, 2018
Andy Chow

In the final chapter of one of the most surprising twists of the year, the Ohio house has agreed with the Senate’s changes to a payday lending overhaul and sent it to the governor’s office. It was a major shift that changed the fate of the bill.

Group That Says Ohio Has Highest Payday Lending Rates In Nation Urges Lawmakers To Pass Crackdown

By Jun 25, 2018

A national group that says Ohio’s payday lending rates are the highest in the nation came out strongly against possible changes to a bill that would crack down on the industry.