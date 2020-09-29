Lots Of Security And Few Allowed In For First Presidential Debate in Cleveland

By 31 minutes ago
  • The Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion, where the debate will be held.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    The Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion, where the debate will be held.
    Karen Kasler
  • A locked barrier near the debate site, with a list of items prohibited inside the perimeter.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    A locked barrier near the debate site, with a list of items prohibited inside the perimeter.
    Karen Kasler
  • Ohio National Guard personnel are on the streets surrounding the debate sites.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Ohio National Guard personnel are on the streets surrounding the debate sites.
    Karen Kasler

The first presidential debate gets underway in a few hours in Cleveland. And around Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic, where it will be held, streets are blocked off, security perimeters are up and Ohio National Guard personnel are helping police control people and traffic.

Those who wanted to be on site had to be tested for COVID-19 twice.

There are only about 70 journalists and spectators in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion with the candidates, though hundreds more from around the world will be in the media filing center – with protestors outside.

Case’s general counsel and chief risk management officer Peter Poulos said that’ll make it likely the most sparsely attended debate ever.  

“But virtually, I'm told they're expecting that it's going to be the largest audience, both nationally and internationally, watching since the Commission [on Presidential Debates] started managing the debate in 1980," Poulos said.

Streets around Case and the Clinic are blocked off and secured, and Ohio National Guard personnel are in vehicles and walking the streets. Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week they'd be there, saying the city of Cleveland had requested the help.

The debate came to Case and the Clinic after Notre Dame University withdrew from hosting it, citing "constraints" related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cleveland hosted the first Republican presidential candidate debate in 2015, drawing thousands to see 17 candidates in two separate debates.

Case hosted the only vice presidential debate of the 2004 election year.

Tags: 
2020 presidential election

Related Content

Quinnipiac Poll Of Ohio Voters Shows Presidential Race A Toss-Up

By Sep 24, 2020
Jo Ingles/Howard Wilkinson, WVXU

The latest Quinnipiac poll shows the race between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is a virtual dead heat – with Biden leading Trump 48% to 47%.

Mixed Messages On Mail-In Ballots Landing With Ohio Early Voters

By Sep 23, 2020
A flyer from the Ohio Republican Party urges voters to consider early mail-in voting and request their absentee ballots, though President Trump has denounced voting by mail as "terrible" and "corrupt". Trump voted absentee by mail in the Florida primary.
Karen Kasler

Ohio voters have requested 1.8 million absentee ballots, more than twice the number of applications at this point four years ago. And there’s a clear trend emerging – those who are affiliated with the Democratic party are seizing the opportunity to vote early by mail, while Republican-affiliated voters are pulling back from that option.

Clinton, Trump Campaigns Bring Volunteers And Supporters Together To Watch First Presidential Debate

By Sep 27, 2016
Karen Kasler

Among the tens of millions of people watching last night’s first presidential debate were dozens of volunteers and supporters in central Ohio, at gatherings put together by the Clinton and Trump campaigns.