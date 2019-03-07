Many Registered For Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program Are Not Yet Buying It

  • Teri Verbickis, Shutterstock.com

More than 5,400 Ohioans have purchased cannabis since sales began at dispensaries in mid-January. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles takes a look at how much they are buying and at what cost.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy says 5,465 patients have purchased medical marijuana. And that’s only about 28% of the number of patients registered for the program. One reason why so few are buying it could be due to the fact that only nine of the 56 dispensaries approved for operation are open. Most are in Eastern or Northeastern Ohio. And the product is limited because processors aren’t yet operational. 201 pounds of medical marijuana have sold since the first two dispensaries opened on January 16th.

Medical marijuana

