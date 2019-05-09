Medical Marijuana May Be Allowed For More Medical Conditions

By 6 minutes ago
  • Medical marijuana
    Medical marijuana
    Jo Ingles

Right now, there are 21 medical conditions for which Ohioans could get medical marijuana. But that list could be growing.

A state medical board committee has recommended autism and anxiety be added to the list. That same committee rejected three other conditions: depression, insomnia and opioid addiction. Some other states allow medical marijuana use for autism and anxiety. The full board is expected to vote on the committee’s recommendations next month. If approved, there would be 23 conditions for which Ohioans could get recommendations from approved doctors for medical marijuana.

Tags: 
Medical marijuana

Related Content

Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Expanding To New Areas Of The State

By Mar 26, 2019
Line forms outside Columbus Terrasona dispensary
Jo Ingles

A dozen medical marijuana dispensaries have been given certificates of operation. Dispensaries in Northeast and Eastern Ohio have been open for a few weeks. But there haven’t been any in central Ohio….until earlier today.

Medical Marijuana Sales Continue Yet Most Eligible Patients Are Not Getting It

By Mar 19, 2019
The Botanist, a dispensary in Canton
Adrian Ma / Ideastream

Medical marijuana sales in Ohio continue to increase, even if the product is still available on a very limited basis. 

Many Registered For Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program Are Not Yet Buying It

By Mar 7, 2019
Teri Verbickis, Shutterstock.com

More than 5,400 Ohioans have purchased cannabis since sales began at dispensaries in mid-January. 

New Rules Proposed For Ohio's Medical Marijuana Plan

By Nov 2, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

The panel working on putting the state’s new medical marijuana law in place has come up with some rules for sites where marijuana would be grown in Ohio. And the number of proposed growing sites has upset activists who’ve had questions about the new law.  " title="<--break-->" class="wysiwyg-break drupal-content">


Audio File
Edit | Remove

Medical Marijuana Sales In Ohio Are Close To The Million Dollar Mark

By Feb 19, 2019
The Botanist, a medical marijuana dispensary in Canton
WKSU

It’s been more than a month now since medical marijuana was available for sale in limited parts of Ohio and the sales continue to climb.