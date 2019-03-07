Mike DeWine Proposes Dramatic Increase To Children Services Funding

By 17 seconds ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine discusses his proposal to increase funding for children services.
    Gov. Mike DeWine discusses his proposal to increase funding for children services.
    Andy Chow

Children services officials are celebrating a proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine that nearly doubles the amount of state funding that goes towards their cause. They say this is the first indication in a long time that the state is taking issues like foster care seriously. 

DeWine wants to pump $74 million into the family and children services fund, bringing the total annual amount to $151 million.

He says this money will help connect foster care kids with homes and bring at-risk children the resources that they need. DeWine says half of Ohio’s counties don’t have local levies, so an increase in state support can go a long way.

“I’ve talked to local children services directors from counties where they didn’t have a local level and I said well how do you guys get by? And they look at me and they say ‘we don’t,'” says DeWine.

DeWine is also proposing a funding boost for other programs such as coordinated care and counseling for at-risk children, and foster family recruitment.

DeWine’s budget comes out next week, and then lawmakers will decide on it.

Tags: 
children services
Office of Children's Initiatives
Mike DeWine
FY 20-21 Budget

Related Content

Mike DeWine Advancing Campaign Promise To Serve Ohio Children

By Jan 4, 2019
Andy Chow

The transition to the administration of Gov.-elect Mike DeWine is bringing several changes to state government, including a new office dedicated to carrying out one of DeWine’s top campaign promises: focusing on the development and growth of infants and toddlers.

Foster Care Advocates Say They'll Ask DeWine For A Lot More Money

By Jan 4, 2019
A graph from the PCSAO report, showing a 28% increase in kids in custody over the last five years.
PCSAO.org

Gov.-elect Mike DeWine has said children’s initiatives are a top priority. But one group that advocates for kids says it’s going to push him to prove that in the upcoming state budget.

Democrats Try Again For Tax Credit For Low-Income Ohioans

By Feb 27, 2019
Kalitha Williams from Policy Matters Ohio, Rep. Michael Skindell (D-Lakewood), Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) and Rep. Erica Crawley (D-Columbus) talk about the plan to make the earned income tax credit or EITC non refundable.
Karen Kasler

With debate over increasing the gas tax and adding another income tax cut in the next budget, Democratic lawmakers and anti-poverty advocates are trying again what they've pushed for years - changes to a tax credit aimed at low-income working Ohioans.