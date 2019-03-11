Mike DeWine Signs First Bill As Governor, Avoiding Possible Gun Ban

By 13 seconds ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill to change what lawmakers deemed to be an oversight in last year’s self-defense gun bill.
    Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill to change what lawmakers deemed to be an oversight in last year’s self-defense gun bill.
    Dan Konik

For his first bill as governor, Mike DeWine signed a measure that corrects what lawmakers believed to be an oversight in last year’s self-defense gun bill. An oversight that could’ve resulted in banning shotguns and rifles, such as AR-15’s. 

After a topsy turvy lame duck session last year, the so called “Stand Your Ground” bill went through several changes, including removing the “Stand Your Ground” language. But it passed with what gun rights groups say was an error that could be translated as a gun ban.

DeWine commended the legislature for moving the correction bill quickly.

“This is a reaffirmation of the Second Amendment, as you know the original bill created some problems so this is affirming…Second Amendment,” DeWine says.

Republican lawmakers say they still want to revisit the “Stand Your Ground” issue.

Tags: 
Mike DeWine
guns
self-defense gun bill

Related Content

Gun Rights Group Says New Law May Outlaw Many Common Shotguns, Rifles

By Feb 15, 2019
An AR-15, one of the weapons Ohio Gun Owners says would be banned if the law takes effect as written.
WikiMedia Commons

A gun owners’ group is taking aim at a self-defense law passed in the lame duck session last year – saying it could make felons out of half a million Ohioans who own certain weapons.

Mike DeWine Proposes Dramatic Increase To Children Services Funding

By Mar 7, 2019
Andy Chow

Children services officials are celebrating a proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine that nearly doubles the amount of state funding that goes towards their cause. They say this is the first indication in a long time that the state is taking issues like foster care seriously. 

Mike DeWine Emphasizes Investment In Future In State Of The State

By & Mar 5, 2019
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine used his first State of the State address to emphasize the importance on building towards a better future. He said Ohio can do this by investing in programs that support early childhood development, public health, and workforce development - and by raising the gas tax.