Minimum Wage Ballot Issue Group Sues Over Coronavirus Restrictions And Filing Deadline

By 20 minutes ago
  • A voter signs a petition for a signature gatherer working in Columbus last year.
    A voter signs a petition for a signature gatherer working in Columbus last year.
    Andy Chow

Backers of a planned fall ballot issue seeking to raise the minimum wage in Ohio to $13 by 2025 have filed a lawsuit, saying Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus restrictions have halted their effort.  The group says it wants more time and lowered requirements.

The group has until July 1 to submit around 442,000 valid signatures.

It stopped gathering signatures around March 15, when DeWine closed bars and made restaurants carry out only. But the requirements are in the Ohio constitution.

James Hayes with Raise the Wage Ohio said the closing of Ohio's polling places just hours before the primary both hurt their effort, but also showed that unusual decisions can be made. And he said the rights of those who want to vote on this issue need to be protected. And he said

“Given the unprecedented nature of the crisis we’re facing right now, we believe that it’s an argument that can be made," Hayes said.

The group wants the deadline extended to August 21, and the number of needed signatures cut nearly in half, to around 265,000. 

The group said in its filing that it had nearly 74,000 signatures when it had to stop collecting them.

Tags: 
minimum wage
Coronavirus

Related Content

Voter Rights Groups File Challenge To Ohio Primary Absentee Extension

By 21 hours ago
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) speaks to reporters after session on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Karen Kasler

The ACLU of Ohio has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio claiming the new absentee voting extension is "cumbersome."

Ohio Bars Closed, Restaurants Are Carryout Only; DeWine Hints Daycares Are Next

By Mar 16, 2020
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton speaks at a news conference, as Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Gov. Mike DeWIne and First Lady Fran Dewine and Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield look on. A sign language interpreter is present at these events.
Karen Kasler

All bars in Ohio are closed, and all restaurants that are open are carryout only because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. And Gov. Mike DeWine said another key shutdown order will be coming soon.

Petitioners Can Now Gather Signatures For $13 Minimum Wage Ballot Issue

By Feb 5, 2020
Karen Kasler

A group trying to increase the minimum wage through a constitutional amendment can begin collecting signatures to put the issue on the November ballot. 