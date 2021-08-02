Money Is Available To Help Ohioans In Danger Of Being Evicted Due To COVID Pandemic

By 41 minutes ago
  • Steve Heap, Shutterstock.com

 The federal moratorium that prevented landlords from evicting renters during the pandemic has now expired.

 

Marcus Roth with COHHIO, the Coalition on Housing and Homelessness in Ohio, says it is still too early to tell how many Ohioans might now be evicted since the moratorium has been lifted. But he says help is available to prevent it. 

 

 “Everybody can get their back rent paid off up to twelve months and even up to three months going forward so there really isn’t a good reason for someone to be getting evicted during a pandemic right now since there is so much assistance available," Roth says.

 

Roth says many low-income renters who are eligible for the money don’t know about it and others have not been able to figure out how to access it. The program is administered differently in different areas but Roth says, in most areas, local community action agencies can help low-income Ohioans who need rent assistance. 

Tags: 
evictions
Ohio
COVID

Related Content

Kids In Ohio, Even Babies, Are Getting COVID And Medical Experts Fear The Numbers Will Increase

By Jul 21, 2021
Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney, Cincinnati Children's Hospital
Jo Ingles

Pediatricians are warning the new contagious Delta variant is putting kids under 12, who cannot be vaccinated right now, at greater risk of contracting COVID. 

What Ohio Teachers Think About Going Back To School Next Month With COVID Cases Trending Upward

By Jul 20, 2021
Licking County classroom in 2019
Dan Konik

COVID cases in Ohio are trending upward as schools are preparing to reopen for the upcoming school year. So, what do teachers think need to be done to make sure schools are safe?

State Ed Leader Explains Why Testing Ohio Students This Year Is Important

By Feb 23, 2021
Paolo DeMaria testifying in front of House Finance Subcommittee on Primary Education
Jo Ingles

The U.S Department of Education says educators must resume federally mandated tests this year. Lawmakers in Columbus have been debating what to do about Ohio’s standardized tests. The state superintendent is now weighing in on that question.