More Rapid COVID-19 Tests Coming

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the state is going to spend $50 million federal dollars to make at home rapid tests available to Ohioans.

Gov. Mike DeWine says local health departments will be getting the at-home tests to distribute around the state. He says these rapid test kits will be easy to use.

“Through an agreement with EMed to provide telehealth services, an individual who uses one of these tests can be guided by a proctor and will get the results in minutes without having to visit a testing location," DeWine says.

DeWine says local health departments have asked him for these tests, saying they can be particularly helpful in preventing community spread.

The tests cost about $25 each. Federal dollars are being used to pay for them. Results will be recorded by health departments.