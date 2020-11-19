Motion To Require Lawmakers To Wear Masks On The House Floor Fails

By 4 hours ago
  • Sign at Ohio Statehouse
    Sign at Ohio Statehouse
    Karen Kasler

The Ohio House has defeated a motion to require all members to do what employees and visitors at the Ohio Statehouse must do – wear a face covering. 

Some elected House members and Senators have refused to wear masks. Democratic Rep. Kristin Boggs, sponsor of the motion, says those members tell her they are willing to take the risk.

“If your decision to not wear a mask only subjected you to sickness and health, I would not be standing here asking you to wear a face covering today. The reality is your choice not to wear a mask impacts more than just yourself," Boggs says.

The measure failed, with majority Republicans voting against it.

But it should be noted that some of the Democrats who would have likely voted for it were not there because they are impacted somehow by COVID-19.

