National Popular Vote Movement Gets Pushback From Conservatives

By 17 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

A group is working to put before Ohio voters a constitutional amendment requiring the state’s presidential electoral votes go to the winner of the national popular vote.

Democratic candidates and groups around the country have suggested abolishing the electoral college.

But Rob Walgate with the conservative Ohio Roundtable said it’s a political move to prevent what’s happened only five times – when the candidate who won the popular vote lost the electoral vote and didn’t become president.

“It’s not like it’s happening every election. It happened in 2016. They’re afraid it’s going to happen again in 2020, I guess. I think they’re doing it to move turnout, to raise money," Walgate said.

Walgate and Republicans say a national popular vote would mean presidential candidates would campaign only in major media markets.  

But Democrats say the electoral college gives an outsize voice to “battleground states” – which in recent years included Ohio.

Tags: 
electoral college

Related Content

Electoral College Reform Supporters Start Ballot Effort In Ohio

By 22 hours ago
Dan Konik

A group has filed paperwork to allow voters to join a national effort to get rid of electoral votes and award the presidency to the candidate who actually gets the most votes.

Ohio's Electoral College Votes Unanimously For President-Elect Donald Trump

By Dec 19, 2016
Andy Chow

There weren’t any surprises inside the Ohio Statehouse today as the state’s 18 electors have cast their ballots for Republican President-Elect Donald Trump. But it wasn’t a day without controversy.

As Electoral College Prepares To Vote, Lawsuit Filed Over Whether State Lawmaker Can Also Be Elector

By Dec 19, 2016
Karen Kasler

One of Ohio’s 18 electors who will cast their votes for Donald Trump today is the target of a lawsuit announced over the weekend. But the situation described in the lawsuit is not new in Ohio.

Electors In Some States Can Change Their Votes, But Not In Ohio

By Nov 15, 2016
Karen Kasler

Republican President-Elect Donald Trump won more than the 270 electoral votes needed to put him in the White House. But backers of Democrat Hillary Clinton are questioning whether the Electoral College should change since she won more votes overall.