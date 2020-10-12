Near Record Number of Voters Registered In Ohio For 2020 Election

  • Voters at the Franklin County Board of Elections on the first day of early voting on October 6, 2020
    Dan Konik

There are now more registered voters in Ohio than in the last dozen years, but the total didn’t set a record.

There are 8,073,417 registered voters in Ohio as of the close of voter registration a week ago – a higher total than in any year since the record of more than 8.2 million in 2008.

More than 4.5 million are unaffiliated, meaning they haven’t cast a partisan ballot in a primary in three years.

More than 1.9 million are affiliated with the Republican Party, and nearly 1.6 million are with the Democrats. Democrats have been flooding boards of elections with absentee ballot requests - sometimes more than the total number of absentee ballots that were mailed back in all of 2016. Republicans have said they're planning to cast ballots in person, which a recent Quinnipiac poll shows 51% of likely voters said they'll do.

That’s a slight drop from the two million who were affiliated with the Republican Party after the primary in 2018, and a gain of half a million from the 1.1 million who were affiliated with the Democratic Party in 2016.

2020 presidential election

Tip For Absentee Voters: Read The Instructions

By Oct 8, 2020
Instructional pamphlet that comes with absentee ballots.
Andy Chow

Voter rights groups have a message to people who are new to filling out mail-in absentee ballots: read through the instructions on the ballots carefully. Advocates say there are several ways a voter can get tripped up which is why it's important to send the ballot in early.

First Day Of Early Voting In Ohio Draws Big Crowds

By Oct 6, 2020
Line outside Franklin County Early Vote Ctr, First day of early voting
Jo Ingles

Early voting is underway in Ohio, so voters who ordered ballots by mail will begin receiving those soon. But thousands of voters will go to their local boards of elections to cast ballots in person, starting today.

Nearly All Likely Ohio Voters Say They've Decided, Even Before First Debate

By Sep 29, 2020
Neighbors on a street near the debate site at Case Western Reserve University have differing political viewpoints - and are demonstrating them with their yard signs.
Karen Kasler

Political junkies are anxiously awaiting tonight’s first presidential debate. But while many in the US and around the world will be watching, a lot of Americans will already know who they’re planning on voting for. 

The Traditional Campaign Season Begins But It Might Look Different This Year

By Aug 28, 2020
President Trump in Columbus, March 2016
Jo Ingles

Labor Day marks the point when campaigns ramp up visits to states. The itineraries for in-person campaigning haven’t been finalized yet. Republican President Donald Trump has been to various parts of Ohio a few times this summer. Democrat Joe Biden’s hasn’t been campaigning much in person anywhere but he’s expected to start doing more of that soon. 