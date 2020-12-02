Nearly 13% Of Ohio's Population Have Received Unemployment Assistance At Some Point This Year

By 10 minutes ago
  • Kim Hall, ODJFS Director
    Kim Hall, ODJFS Director
    Jo Ingles

More than 1.5 million Ohioans – nearly 13 percent of the state’s population – have received some sort of unemployment assistance since the pandemic began last spring. And some of those people could still be receiving benefits. 

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Kim Hall says 853,000 Ohioans have received $7.4 billion dollars worth of traditional unemployment payments since the pandemic began.

“We have processed more than 95% of traditional unemployment claims and the only ones pending are those that have complexities that require more attention or more newly filed claims that have just come in," Hall says.

Hall says 706,000 Ohioans have received over $7.1 billion in federally-funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. She says some people might be exhausting their benefits but urges them to check to see if they might be eligible for additional benefits due to the pandemic.

Many of those receiving unemployment have been able to get around work requirements that are normally mandated for recipients. But starting this Sunday, December 7, new recipients will have to satisfy the work requirements. Still, the agency's Bruce Madson explains that requirement can be easily satisfied in a number of ways including applying for a job or posting a resume on the state's employment website. He says there are COVID safe ways to comply with that requirement virtually as well. And though ODJFS cannot waive the mandate, he adds the agency will be as flexible as possible with this requirement. 

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Kim Hall
Ohio Dept of Job And Family Services
coronavirus - unemployment

Related Content

Ohio Hits Another Milestone With COVID Patients In Hospitals And ICUs

By Nov 30, 2020
A sign describing COVID-19 symptoms is displayed in the lobby of a building on the campus of Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus.
Karen Kasler

On the first weekday after the Thanksgiving holiday, Ohio hit yet another record for COVID patients in hospitals, and for those in intensive care units and on ventilators. And while case numbers have dropped a bit, medical professionals are saying the battle against the virus is raging on.

Ohio Doctors Dealing With Record Hospitalizations, COVID Deniers And Fears For The Future

By Nov 19, 2020
Dan Konik

There are more than twice as many people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio now as were a month ago. In some places, hospitals are trying to treat a flood of patients with fewer staff because their own employees have tested positive or are in quarantine.

First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccine Coming To Ohio Around December 15

By Nov 24, 2020
Numstocker, Shutterstock.com

Ohio is planning to receive the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine around December 15, with another batch coming a week later. This begins the multi-tiered distribution process of immunization for the coronavirus in the state.

Second Member Of DeWine's Cabinet Announces Battle With COVID

By Nov 24, 2020
Ohio Department of Mental Health and Drug Addiction Services Director Lori Criss, speaking about her selection by Gov. Mike DeWine (right) to lead that agency in January 2019.
Andy Chow

As the coronavirus continues to spread widely and rapidly through Ohio, the head of the state’s mental health and drug addiction agency has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ohio Prisons Director Tests Positive For COVID

By Jul 28, 2020

A member of Gov. Mike DeWine’s cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19. And she heads an agency that’s been ravaged by the coronavirus.