Neither Senate Leader Strongly Embracing DeWine's "STRONG Ohio" Gun Bill

By Dec 26, 2019
  • Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights, left) and Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) talked about 2019 on
    Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights, left) and Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) talked about 2019 on "The State of Ohio".
    Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine says one of his top priorities in 2020 will be to push the package of gun and mental health law changes that he put forward after the mass shooting in Dayton in August. But the leaders of the Ohio Senate are suggesting that might be an uphill battle.

 
Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) won’t speculate on the chances for DeWine’s bill known as STRONG Ohio, but says there will be a fair and open hearing process.

But in an interview for "The State of Ohio", Obhof did have a prediction on the so-called "Stand Your Ground" bill:  “I do think that we will pass a change to the 'duty to retreat' law.”
 
Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) said he would oppose that, but he said he's hopeful for DeWine’s gun plan.

But he said it’s not enough – though he says abortion legislation that’s been proposed has gone too far.
 
“If I can only find a way to incorporate the word ‘abortion’ into any gun bills we might be able to pass some really sensible gun legislation," Yuko said.
 
DeWine’s bill is in the Senate because it’s thought it will get a better reception there than in the House, where there’s also a version of "Stand Your Ground" being heard.

Tags: 
STRONG Ohio
"Stand Your Ground"
guns
Larry Obhof
Kenny Yuko

Related Content

Coley Wants To Clarify When To Use Lethal Force In Stand Your Ground Bill

By Dec 5, 2018
Senate Government Oversight and Reform holds hearing on HB228, the "Stand Your Ground" bill.
Andy Chow

Republican senators are planning to discuss the possible changes they would like to make to HB228, the so-called "Stand Your Ground" bill which might include more specific language on when to use lethal force in self-defense situations.

DeWine Wants Lawmakers To Focus On His Gun Bill, Not 'Stand Your Ground'

By Nov 25, 2019
Statehouse News Bureau

Lawmakers are preparing to hold more hearings on a bill that makes it easier to use lethal force as self-defense in a threatening situation, but Gov. Mike DeWine is calling on the legislature to prioritize another bill before "Stand Your Ground."

DeWine's Gun Violence Bill Gets Many Questions At First Hearing

By Nov 5, 2019
Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) testifies for S.B. 221, the so-called "STRONG Ohio" gun violence plan.
Karen Kasler

Democratic state senators had lots of questions for the sponsor of Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed gun violence bill at its first hearing.

DeWine Hopes "Stand Your Ground" Not Part Of Compromise To Pass His Gun Violence Bill

By Oct 30, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled his STRONG Ohio plan in front of law enforcement, mental health professionals and state officials in October.
Daniel Konik

A quarter of the Ohio House – all Republicans – have signed on to a new “stand your ground” self-defense bill introduced last week.

Lawmakers Take Aim At DeWine's "STRONG Ohio" Gun Violence Package

By Oct 11, 2019

Gov. Mike DeWine’s package of proposals to reduce gun violence through mental health and gun policy changes is getting mixed reviews.