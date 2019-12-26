Neither Senate Leader Strongly Embracing DeWine's "STRONG Ohio" Gun Bill

Gov. Mike DeWine says one of his top priorities in 2020 will be to push the package of gun and mental health law changes that he put forward after the mass shooting in Dayton in August. But the leaders of the Ohio Senate are suggesting that might be an uphill battle.



Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) won’t speculate on the chances for DeWine’s bill known as STRONG Ohio, but says there will be a fair and open hearing process.

But in an interview for "The State of Ohio", Obhof did have a prediction on the so-called "Stand Your Ground" bill: “I do think that we will pass a change to the 'duty to retreat' law.”



Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) said he would oppose that, but he said he's hopeful for DeWine’s gun plan.

But he said it’s not enough – though he says abortion legislation that’s been proposed has gone too far.



“If I can only find a way to incorporate the word ‘abortion’ into any gun bills we might be able to pass some really sensible gun legislation," Yuko said.



DeWine’s bill is in the Senate because it’s thought it will get a better reception there than in the House, where there’s also a version of "Stand Your Ground" being heard.