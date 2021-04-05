New Abortion Law Won't Be Enforced For Now

A law that requires burial or cremation of fetal tissue from an abortion will not go into effect tomorrow as planned.

An Ohio judge granted a preliminary injunction, stopping enforcement of the new law requiring fetal remains from an abortion be buried or cremated. Abortion clinics had requested this delay, saying the state health department didn’t have rules in place yet. And ACLU of Ohio attorneys said it was impossible for clinics to follow rules that hadn’t yet been defined.

The judge’s order prevents the law from taking effect until 30 days after the rulemaking process has been completed.