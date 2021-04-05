New Abortion Law Won't Be Enforced For Now

A law that requires burial or cremation of fetal tissue from an abortion will not go into effect tomorrow as planned. 

An Ohio judge granted a preliminary injunction, stopping enforcement of the new law requiring fetal remains from an abortion be buried or cremated. Abortion clinics had requested this delay, saying the state health department didn’t have rules in place yet. And ACLU of Ohio attorneys said it was impossible for clinics to follow rules that hadn’t yet been defined. 

The judge’s order prevents the law from taking effect until 30 days after the rulemaking process has been completed. 

Related Content

Fight Over New Abortion Law Requiring Burial Or Cremation Of Fetal Remains Will Continue

By Mar 11, 2021
Judge Alison Hathaway, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court
Jo Ingles

Abortion clinics that wanted a temporary restraining order against the state over a new law didn’t get it. But they will get another court hearing soon. 

Abortion Clinics Blame State Inaction In Suit Over New Law

By Mar 10, 2021
Abortion advocates unfurl banner as Ohio House passes abortion restrictions
Jo Ingles

Abortion providers are suing the state to stop a new law that requires burial or cremation from aborted fetal remains. 

Ohio House Passes Bill Dealing With Disposition Of Fetal Remains

By Dec 3, 2020
Legal abortion advocates rally at Ohio Statehouse
Jo Ingles

The Ohio House has passed, along party lines, another abortion bill. This one requires fetal remains from abortions be buried or cremated.

Fetal Remains Bill Sponsor Confident After U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

By May 28, 2019
Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township)
Facebook

The sponsor of a bill requiring fetal remains to be buried or cremated is pleased about a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a similar law from Indiana.

Ohio Senate Passes Bill To Require Burial Or Cremation Of Some Fetal Remains

By Mar 27, 2019
Statehouse News Bureau

The Ohio Senate has passed a bill that requires remains of some abortions be buried or cremated. 