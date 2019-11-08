New Bills To Change Rules On Alcohol That Some Consider Archaic

By 32 minutes ago
  • Arina P. Habich, Shutterstock.com

Two Ohio lawmakers want to loosen state restrictions on alcohol. The bipartisan legislation they are proposing would make it easier for churches and non-profits to gift alcohol as part of fundraising events without having to obtain permits. 

Rep. John Becker (R –Cincinnati) says Ohio has some archaic, confusing and overly burdensome alcohol laws, and he wants to revisit them.

“They are so convoluted and out of date. And anything we can do to reduce these regulations but still allow voter input, and both of these bills do that, is an improvement.”

Becker says the issue came to light months ago when a non-profit he supports raffled off a basket of alcohol. He says most people believe it’s legal to do that and he adds it should be. So, he and Democrat John Rogers (D- Mentor-on-the-Lake) are sponsoring a bill that would make it so. Their other bill would allow bars, restaurants and liquor stores to treat Sunday as any other day of the week when it comes to alcohol sales.

Extra cut – John Becker – lead into cut by saying he thinks Ohio’s liquor laws are archaic.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement and hopefully these bills will generate some ideas and amendments on other issues to alleviate these problems.”

Tags: 
alcohol
Alcohol sales in Ohio
John Becker
John Rogers
prohibition

Related Content

Last Call For Some Alcohol In Ohio Liquor Stores

By Jan 2, 2018
Karen Kasler

It’s the last call for some alcohol in Ohio because certain items are being discounted for sale and will not be restocked.

Lawmakers Take Aim At DeWine's "STRONG Ohio" Gun Violence Package

By Oct 11, 2019

Gov. Mike DeWine’s package of proposals to reduce gun violence through mental health and gun policy changes is getting mixed reviews.

Ohio Legislature Considering An Abortion Bill That Is More Restrictive Than The "Heartbeat Bill"

By May 7, 2019
Statehouse News Bureau

A new bill would ban most private insurance coverage for abortions. But opponents say it would also ban effective methods of birth control. 

New Bill Would Require Elected Officials To Work A Minimum Amount Of Time To Keep Their Positions

By Apr 26, 2019
Rep. John Becker (R-Cincinnati)
Ohio Legislature

A new bill in the Ohio House would crack down on elected officials at all levels who fail to show up to do those jobs. 

Key Lawmaker Says Not To Expect A "Right To Work" Bill Anytime Soon

By Mar 29, 2019
Rep. John Becker (R-Cincinnati) testifies for "right to work" in November 2018
Karen Kasler

One of Ohio’s key supporters of the controversial anti-union measure “right to work” says he’s not going to push for it anymore. 