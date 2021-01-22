New Executive Order Means More Money For Ohio's Schools And Colleges

Blaming the pandemic for negatively impacting state revenue, Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered budget cuts, but also restored some of the money that was cut from K-12 and higher ed last year.

Gov. Mike DeWine said when he made three quarters of a billion dollars in cuts to Medicaid and education last year, he thought the budget would be worse off than it is now. Revenues have been coming in over estimates lately. With this Executive Order, DeWine is finalizing current year budget reductions of $390 million across all agencies. But he’s also putting an additional $160 million into k-12 education and $100 million into higher ed.