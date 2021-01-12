New Law Meant To Help Vets And Pets

By 52 minutes ago
  • Brad Ingles

A new law signed over the weekend aims to help pets and the veterinarians who care for them. 

It’s no secret that veterinarians often have a lot of student loan debt. And shelters throughout the state often are full because of overpopulation. Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) says this law will help pets and vets. 

“Vets can get credits toward their loans in exchange for providing free veterinary services including free spay and neuter,"Kelly says.

The new law, HB67, passed with bipartisan support. It allows the state’s Veterinary Medical Licensing Board to repay all or part of any education loans taken out by a vet in exchange for an agreement to perform veterinary services for a set period of time. 

Tags: 
veterinarian debt
Brigid Kelly
Pets
vets

