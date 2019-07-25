New Poll Shows Biden Over Trump In Head To Head Matchup In Ohio

A new Quinnipiac University Poll shows Democratic Former Vice President Joe Biden is the only Democrat in the race who would beat Republican President Donald Trump if the election were held today.

The poll shows 52% of the Ohio voters surveyed prefer Biden, 42% Trump. Biden is more moderate than many Democratic presidential candidates. But pollster Peter Brown says this isn’t an indication that Ohio has become a red state.

“He has a natural constituency. Mr. Biden considers himself a blue-collar kind of guy. Ohio is definitely a blue-collar kind of state. And they mesh together quite well," Brown says.

The poll shows voters who consider themselves Independents prefer Biden 55% to 32%.