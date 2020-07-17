New Report: More Ohioans In Danger Of Homelessness From COVID-19

A new report shows before the pandemic hit, only three of the ten most common jobs in Ohio actually paid employees enough to afford a basic two-bedroom apartment. Now, the report notes the situation has worsened.

The report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Coalition of Homelessness and Housing In Ohio shows renters need to make about $16 an hour, working 40 hours a week, to afford a basic, two-bedroom apartment. Some low wage retail workers, restaurant services, janitors and cashiers who lost their jobs haven’t yet received any unemployment benefits and are facing eviction. Homeless advocates got a $1 million grant earlier and now Gov. Mike DeWine says they will be getting more.

“With these resources, we are going to be able to keep hundreds of Ohioans safely housed during this pandemic," DeWine says.

Advocates want DeWine to set aside at least $100 million of federal relief funds for emergency rental assistance to keep people out of homeless shelters, where coronavirus can spread easily.

To access the full report, click here