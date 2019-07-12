New Resource Available To Help Ohio Consumers

Ohio’s Attorney General has set up a new system to help consumers find reputable contractors to do work on their homes. 

AG Dave Yost says his office’s consumer protection division often goes to court to protect consumers. Now the office has added a search feature to its website.

“You can log onto our consumer page on the Ohio Attorney General’s website and actually search for a contractor that you are thinking about doing business with to make sure they don’t have a history, so to speak,
 Yost says.

Yost says this platform pulls together the public information the A.G.’s office has collected since 2013 and puts it in a format that consumers can access more easily. 

consumer protection
Attorney General's office
Dave Yost

