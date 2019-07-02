New Restrictions On Red Light Cameras And Skateboards In Ohio

While the new statewide gas tax went into effect on the 1stof the month, there are more rules in the transportation budget that go into effect tomorrow/today (July 3, 2019). Restrictions on red light cameras are among them.

The new restriction deducts, dollar for dollar, from local government funds any amount raised by cities from red light camera fines. Republican Representative Niraj Antani supports the new restriction.

“This is to ensure that these cities are not policing for profit, that they are not using red light cameras as a source of revenue for pet projects but rather for safety, as many of them say they are using it for," Antani says.   

Another new traffic-related law affects skateboarders. It is now illegal for them to hold onto the back of a moving car while riding on their boards.

red light cameras
red lights
skateboards
Ohio laws
Niraj Antani

