New Technology Being Used To Prevent Wrong Way Crashes On Ohio Roads

The state department of transportation is testing out new technology aimed at stopping wrong way crashes on the highway. Signs and detectors are being installed along an 18-mile stretch of I-71 in the Cincinnati area.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) spokesman Matt Bruning says the goal of the new technology is to prevent wrong way crashes.

“While they are extremely rare, they are usually very serious crashes that happen. So we know they are 40 times more likely to be deadly than other types of crashes," Bruning says.

Bruning says the $1.2 million dollar system includes 82 detection devices at 23 locations, including the on and off ramps. When drivers attempt to drive the wrong way there, they will see red lights and a message on a sign alerting them. And if they proceed, the sensors will alert law enforcement immediately.

Bruning says technology will be monitored for effectiveness and if it is successful, it could be implemented throughout the state in the future.