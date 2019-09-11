No More Chabot Surprises; Campaign Treasurers Must Sign Federal Forms

By 1 minute ago
  • Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s Secretary of State is changing rules for the way political candidates designate their campaign treasurers on forms filed with his office. 

A spokeswoman for Secretary of State Frank LaRose says previous 30D forms that campaigns submitted to his office did have spots for both the candidate and the treasurer to sign. But Maggie Sheehan says the long-standing practice was to process the forms without the treasurer’s signature. LaRose has now made it a requirement that both the candidate and the treasurer sign.

The issue came to light when U.S. Congressman Steve Chabot discovered more than $100,000 was missing from his campaign account. The treasurer listed on the form said he didn’t realize he was supposed to be the campaign’s treasurer. The investigation into Chabot’s missing money is ongoing.

Tags: 
Steve Chabot
campaign filings
Ohio Secretary of State
political campaigns

