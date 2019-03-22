No Tax Cut In DeWine's Budget, But Some Suggest That Could Change

  • Members of the House Finance Committee hear testimony during an informal hearing on Gov. Mike DeWine's budget.
    Karen Kasler

There have been tax cuts in nearly every state budget since 2005. But Gov. Mike DeWine has said now is the time to invest in Ohio, so there are no tax cuts in his budget. Some on the panel that makes changes to the budget are considering whether a tax cut can or should be included.

Lawmakers are being advised by their economic researchers to cut the spending increase in DeWine’s budget by 25 percent.

Rep. Jim Butler (R-Oakwood) is on the House Finance Committee, and said he’s disappointed there isn’t a tax cut in DeWine’s budget.

“Not as recommended, but then that’s up to us to put in.” When asked if he wants one, Butler said, “Absolutely, of course I want that.”

Rep. Jack Cera (D-Bellaire) is the ranking minority member on House Finance, and that’s one thing from DeWine’s budget he’s pleased about.

“Honestly, we’re happy we may get a time out from the tax breaks. We’ve been cutting taxes, mainly for the wealthy, for years here in Ohio and it’s had mixed results," Cera said.

But Cera and Butler agree the state should consider the Supreme Court’s ruling last year that internet retailers can be required to collect sales taxes.

