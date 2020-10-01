Ohio Abortion Report Shows Fewer Women Are Getting Them

The number of abortions in Ohio continue to decline. 323 fewer abortions were reported in 2019 than in 2018 according to numbers in the latest Ohio Abortion Report. 

20,102 abortions were performed in Ohio last year. And 87.%% of those were done at 12 weeks gestation or less. One half of one percent were conducted after 20 weeks. Women between the ages of 25 to 55 accounted for nearly 62% (61.8) of the abortions. 2.7% of the procedures were conducted on women 17 and younger. There were 31 total complications reported last year and none of them resulted in death.

