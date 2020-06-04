Ohio Allowing Movie Theaters, Zoos, Other Venues To Reopen

The state is allowing the reopening of larger entertainment venues on June 10, including movie theaters, museums, and zoos. Health officials say companies will have to look over every facet of their venue in order to comply with the protocols.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) announced that 15 different types of entertainment venues can open. 

The venues are asked to comply with the guidelines created for consumer and retail services, which includes maintaining six-feet between people and cleaning surfaces regularly. Other rules might apply depending on the venue, such as those that serve food will have to comply with the restaurant guidelines.

The full list of places that can reopen June 10 includes:

  • Aquariums
  • Art galleries
  • Country clubs
  • Ice skating rinks
  • Indoor family entertainment centers
  • Indoor sports facilities
  • Laser tag facilities
  • Movie theaters (indoor)
  • Museums
  • Playgrounds (outdoor)
  • Public recreation centers
  • Roller skating rinks
  • Social clubs
  • Trampoline parks
  • Zoos

"As I’ve said, Ohioans are able to do two things at once. We can continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 while we safely reopen our economy. It is up to each of us to do what we can to keep each other safe and choose to keep six feet of social distance, wear masks, and maintain good hand hygiene." DeWine said in a written statement on Thursday. "The threat of COVID-19 remains and while it’s our responsibility to keep each other safe, business owners and employees should do their part to ensure customers visit safely, by cleaning and sanitizing surfaces regularly."

The announcement does not include amusement parks or water parks. Republican state lawmakers have added to an agriculture-related bill an amendment that would open those venues. The DeWine administration says it’s still working on guidance for that.

