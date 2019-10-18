Ohio Bill Would Require Docs To Talk About Controversial Reverse Abortion Procedure

By 2 minutes ago
  • Backers of bill (top) and opponents (bottom)
    Jo Ingles

An Ohio Senate committee is set to hear from opponents of a bill that would provide what’s being called “reversed abortions.” 

Chemical abortions require two pills to be taken 72 hours apart. Barry Sheets with the Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio says abortions can be reversed before that second pill is taken, especially when progesterone is prescribed and taken within hours after taking the first pill.

“A 2018 peer reviewed study showed that between 64 to 68% of pregnancies where the woman chose to discontinue the chemical abortion procedure and opt for the reversal procedure were saved.”

This bill would require doctors providing abortions to tell women about this procedure. But critics of this bill note ACOG – the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists – says this process is based on unproven, unethical research and could be dangerous to the health of the woman. A handful of states have passed similar laws. 

Similar laws in Arizona and North Carolina have been blocked by courts.  A few others are in the process of being  being challenged.

Tags: 
abortion pill reversal
Abortion
Barry Sheets
Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio
ACOG

Bill Would Require Doctors To Provide Information About Controversial Abortion Pill Reversal

By May 14, 2019
Backers of abortion pill reversal bill
Jo Ingles

A new bill at the Ohio Statehouse would require doctors to provide information to women receiving a medication abortion on how they could reverse the procedure. 

How Planned Parenthood's Exit From Federal Program Is Affecting Ohio

By Oct 14, 2019
Planned Parenthood, Athens, Ohio
Dan Konik

As many as 99,000 low income Ohioans who want birth control and reproductive health care services have fewer options now that Planned Parenthood nationwide has pulled out of the federal Title X program. In nine counties, it’s the only provider that accepted Title X funds. 

Ohio's Top Doc Says She'll Speak Out On Vaccinations Bill

By Oct 7, 2019
Dr. Amy Acton watches as Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at a press conference on banning flavored vaping products.
Karen Kasler

The top doctor in state government said she’s concerned about one of at least three bills in the Ohio legislature that opponents say have some dubious medical science behind them.

Behind The Numbers In Ohio's New Abortion Report

By Oct 2, 2019

There were slightly fewer abortions performed in the Buckeye state in 2018 than the year before. Supporters and opponents of legal abortion disagree on the reason for the decline.

Big Changes At Toledo's Only Abortion Clinic

By Sep 19, 2019
The former Capital Care Network in Toledo
Toledo’s only abortion clinic is no longer doing surgical abortions. New owners recently took over the facility. And that means it will need a new ambulatory care license to do surgical procedures. 