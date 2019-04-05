Ohio Congressman Throws Hat In Ring For President

U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan of the Youngstown area is the latest Democrat to officially throw his hat in the ring to run for the party’s nomination for president in 2020.

Ryan made his low-key announcement on ABC’s “The View”, saying job losses in the Mahoning Valley have made him come to this conclusion.

“I’m going to run for president of the United States," Ryan said.

Ryan said he’ll move the nation forward on the environment, economy and health care. Some of his talking points mirror those of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, who decided against running after a tour of some key states earlier this year.

He’s now pro-choice but once opposed abortion, and had the backing of the NRA but now supports gun control. When asked about if he’s too conservative for the Democratic party, Ryan explained how he’s a progressive who relates to working class people.

Ryan lost his bid to challenge Nancy Pelosi to be the party’s minority leader in 2016.