Ohio Congressman Throws Hat In Ring For President

By 5 minutes ago
  • Cong. Tim Ryan (D, Niles)
    Cong. Tim Ryan (D, Niles)
    Jo Ingles

U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan of the Youngstown area is the latest Democrat to officially throw his hat in the ring to run for the party’s nomination for president in 2020. 

Ryan made his low-key announcement on ABC’s “The View”, saying job losses in the Mahoning Valley have made him come to this conclusion.

“I’m going to run for president of the United States," Ryan said.

Ryan said he’ll move the nation forward on the environment, economy and health care. Some of his talking points mirror those of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, who decided against running after a tour of some key states earlier this year.

He’s now pro-choice but once opposed abortion, and had the backing of the NRA but now supports gun control. When asked about if he’s too conservative for the Democratic party, Ryan explained how he’s a progressive who relates to working class people.

Ryan lost his bid to challenge Nancy Pelosi to be the party’s minority leader in 2016. 

Tags: 
Tim Ryan
2020 presidential race

Related Content

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan Bows Out Of Democratic Race For Governor In 2018

By Feb 28, 2017
Karen Kasler

One of the Democrats who is often mentioned as a possible candidate for governor in 2018 says he won’t be throwing his hat in the ring. That decision may bring a flood of candidates forward.

Senate Minority Leader Says His Goal Is To Run For Governor In 2018

By Dec 1, 2016
"The State of Ohio", Ohio Public TV/OGT

It hasn’t even been a month since the 2016 vote, but the speculation has been going for months on who will be running in 2018 for the top five statewide offices, which will all be open. But one Democrat says he’s making the moves to run for governor.

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan Launches Bid For House Minority Leader's Nancy Pelosi's Job

By Nov 17, 2016
Karen Kasler

Youngstown-area Rep. Tim Ryan says he’ll challenge Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for the job of leading Democrats in Congress. And the idea is going over well with one Democratic leader.

Sherrod Brown Wrapping Up Tour Of Early Primary States

By Mar 1, 2019
Andy Chow

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is starting the final leg of his tour of the early presidential primary and caucus states. As he visits South Carolina, Brown says he’s learned a lot as he gets closer to making a decision on a possible presidential run. 

Campaign Experts Weigh In On Sherrod Brown's Tour Of Key Presidential States

By Jan 31, 2019
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) kicked off his "Dignity of Work" tour of key presidential primary and caucus states Wednesday night in Brunswick, OH.
Nick Castele

Ohio’s senior US Senator has launched a tour of key presidential primary and caucus states, but says he hasn’t yet decided if he’ll seek the Democratic nomination in 2020.  But three campaign experts in Ohio have thoughts on Sherrod Brown’s “Dignity of Work” tour.